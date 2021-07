We're a little over a month away from the debut of The Suicide Squad, and the DC Comics blockbuster is already finding its way into the public consciousness. The characters from the live-action film will be appearing in countless toys, comics, and other pieces of merchandise — and now, it looks like they'll even be crossing over into reality TV. On Wednesday, The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn shared a promo for an upcoming episode of Wipeout, which just so happens to be hosted by The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker star John Cena. The promo revealed that multiple members of the film's cast — and Gunn himself — will be appearing on Wipeout's episode on Sunday, August 1st, and even makes a joke about Cena's proclivity for wearing the Peacemaker costume.