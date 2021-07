Let’s be clear, Hudson isn’t really an escape from New York City. Warren Street, the main drag, is filled with vintage furniture stores and places where you can spend $105 on a spoon rest or $65 on a healing crystal. In other words, it feels like an extension of Brooklyn. Whether that bums you out or makes you want to request Monday off immediately, know that the restaurants in Hudson keep getting better and better. Plus, this upstate town lies just a short (beautiful) train ride away, and therefore makes for an ideal weekend trip. Here are our favorite places to eat in the area - all of which are better decisions than a $105 spoon rest.