Ed Stetzer to Expand Role With Outreach Inc.

By Outreach Magazine
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespected author and missiologist joins Outreach team to amplify the gospel. Outreach Inc. will soon be welcoming a new face. As of July 1st, noted missiologist, evangelist, researcher, author, preacher and regular Outreach magazine contributor Ed Stetzer will be joining the team as general editor of Outreach media group and editor-in-chief of Outreach magazine. Stetzer will provide editorial direction, helping these platforms continue equipping the church for greater gospel impact.

