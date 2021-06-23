Ed Stetzer to Expand Role With Outreach Inc.
Respected author and missiologist joins Outreach team to amplify the gospel. Outreach Inc. will soon be welcoming a new face. As of July 1st, noted missiologist, evangelist, researcher, author, preacher and regular Outreach magazine contributor Ed Stetzer will be joining the team as general editor of Outreach media group and editor-in-chief of Outreach magazine. Stetzer will provide editorial direction, helping these platforms continue equipping the church for greater gospel impact.