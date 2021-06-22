The Life on Earth exhibition
Japanese denim brand Washi jeans have just launched their latest collection, 'The Life on Earth', and to celebrate, the brand has partnered up with Botanic Union and founder of local production house Lefishtank, Alex Lam, to present an immersive exhibition like no other! Held at the Botanic Union in Lam Tsuen, Tai Po, the exhibition has transformed a secluded greenhouse into a denim oasis constructed with Washi denim (made using the same material as Japanese traditional 'washi' paper).