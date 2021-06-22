The Life on Earth exhibition

On Christmas Eve of 50 years ago, 17-year-old Juliane Diller was seated comfortably next to her mother aboard an 86-passenger turboprop bound for Pucallpa, Peru, when they flew into a thunderstorm. Storage bins started flying open, spilling their Christmas contents across isles into laps. A bolt of lightning struck a wing and the plane started to break apart. They were going to crash, and everybody knew it. Flight 508 did in fact crash, and sadly, everybody onboard perished upon impact. But Juliane was not onboard Flight 508 when it crashed. Juliane was jettisoned from Flight 508 while still two miles up in the air. Strapped firmly into her seat, Juliane tumbled 10,000 feet into the thick foliage of a Peruvian triple canopy rainforest that mercifully caught her, broke her fall, and saved her young life.