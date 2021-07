Originally published as a Grover Beach Police Department Facebook post – “On Saturday, June 26th, at about 7:38pm, Grover Beach Police Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South 13th street for a report of a male in a white Chevrolet truck who brandished a firearm at a group of juveniles who were walking home. The male fled the area in his truck prior to the police arriving at the scene. The juveniles were unharmed during the brandishing.