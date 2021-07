The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on life expectancy in the U.S., according to new research. And the effect was especially significant for Black and Hispanic people. For the study, published this week in the BMJ, researchers compared data for life expectancy for white, Black, and Hispanic people between 2010 and 2018 to data during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also compared those findings to data from 16 other “peer” countries, including the U.K., Denmark, France, Israel, and South Korea.