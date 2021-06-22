Cancel
Naperville, IL

Naperville June 20 Tornado Damage Report – June 22 Update

Naperville, Illinois
Naperville, Illinois
Clean up and inspection efforts continue in the area impacted by Sunday’s tornado. City crews will remain on site until approximately 8 p.m. today and again in the coming days to clear parkway trees, roadways and City property. Fire officials will also be in the area until 8 p.m. to assist residents. For the safety of crews and residents working at their properties, members of the public should continue to avoid the area.

As they clean up their properties, residents are asked to keep tree debris separate from house and other property debris, as this aids with the removal and disposal process.

A special brush collection to assist residents with clean up from Sunday’s storm has been scheduled for June 28 through July 3. Generally, the special collection area includes homes south of 75th Street between Plainfield-Naperville Road and Yackley Avenue with collection occurring in some neighborhoods as far south as Royce Road.

An interactive map on the City’s website allows residents to enter their address to see if they are included in the special collection boundaries. Residents within the special collection area should have brush/tree debris out on the parkway by 6 a.m. on Monday, June 28. Brush does not need to be cut to specific sizes or bundled for this special collection. Residents not included in the special brush collection area should follow the City’s standard yard waste guidelines, which can be found at www.naperville.il.us/yardwaste.

Plans are being finalized to conduct a special garbage pick-up in the hardest-hit area in the near future. Additional details about this collection will be released as they become available.

At its peak, 770 electric customers were without power following Sunday night’s storm. Naperville’s electric crews were able to restore power to all customers by 6 p.m. on Monday, June 21. Electric personnel will continue to be active in the area for several weeks making long-term fixes to infrastructure. Ongoing work may require intermittent outages.

Bailey Road remains closed between Washington Street and Naper Boulevard due to the removal of downed Naperville electric power lines and communication providers working on their equipment. Wehrli Road remains closed between 77th Street and Muirhead Avenue due to downed ComEd electrical lines. An estimate of reopening these roads is not available at this time.

Due to the tremendous outpouring of support from the community, the City of Naperville is no longer taking names of individuals wanting to participate in volunteer clean-up and relief opportunities. Contact information that was previously collected by staff has been provided to the Red Cross. Residents wishing to help local efforts are asked to make monetary donations through the Red Cross website or food donations to local food pantries. Additional information is available on the City’s website. As the City becomes aware of community-led efforts to assist tornado victims in the coming weeks and months, this information will be made available on the City’s website as well.

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving city consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The city is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The city’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.

Naperville, Illinois

Naperville, Illinois

