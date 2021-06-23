An intimate evening of songs and storytelling: John Berry to perform July 9 in South Hall

Grammy Award-winning John Berry is taking the stage Friday, July 9, at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Braselton. Photo courtesy Brian Smith

Grammy Award-winning performer John Berry is taking the stage at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Braselton for an evening of songs and stories.

Hosted by Metro Market Media Events, the show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9. Tickets cost $50 online and $70 at the door. There are 200 seats available, and people are encouraged to reserve their spots as soon as possible.

Berry said people can expect an intimate performance with just himself and his acoustic guitar with a few songs accompanied by his wife, Robin. Like in years prior, the country musician said the audience will learn a thing or two about the heart of his music.

“I tell lots of stories about where songs come from, and why I wrote them and why I sing them,” Berry said.

During the Hall County show, people will hear familiar songs from Berry as well as a few new pieces. Berry said his most recent project involves a collection of six traditional hymns, including “How Great Thou Art “ and “Blessed Assurance.” He said people may hear a few songs from that compilation at the July 9 show.

“We just love to come and share what’s going on with our lives and what’s been going on with me,” Berry said. “And, of course, play my songs for them, ones that they have known and loved. And I always like to throw in some new things that I’m working on.”

An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with John Berry

What: John Berry concert hosted by Metro Market Media

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9

Where: The Venue at Friendship Springs, 7340 Friendship Springs Boulevard, Flowery Branch

How much: $50 online, $70 at the door

Tickets: gainesvilletimes.com/johnberry

The musician is known for his hits like “Your Love Amazes Me,” “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken a Shine.” The country singer said his most recent tour took place during Christmastime and involved six shows.

Berry said he is looking forward to visiting Hall in July and seeing his Northeast Georgia fans.

“That’ll be a lot of fun to get to do that and actually sit in front of some real, live people,” he said.

Megan Lewis, events coordinator for The Times, which is owned by Metro Market Media, said the local company’s team is excited to host the show after many of its events were canceled during the pandemic.

“We hope that attendees are able to come out and enjoy the concert/stories with their families and friends,” Lewis said. “Our hope is that all of our events help to bring awareness to our local community and area.”

For more information about the concert and to purchase tickets, visit gainesvilletimes.com/johnberry.