Saint Louis, MO

Holocaust Museum recognizes local artists, writers

Holocaust Museum recognizes local artists, writers
West Newsmagazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree area eighth graders and one ninth grader were recognized as winners in the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum Art & Writing contest. Noelle Fillingham of Parkway South Middle was awarded $300 for her first-place visual arts piece “Overcoming.” Selvidge Middle’s Drew Mathers was awarded second place and $200 in the same category for “Fighting Through.” In the high school visual arts category, Angelina Shen, a ninth-grader at MICDS, was awarded third place and $100 for her piece “Anne Frank: A Letter from Amsterdam.” Lastly, in the middle school writing division, Estella Garritano, an eighth-grader at Wildwood Middle, placed second and recieved $200 for a poem entitled “The Girl.”

westnewsmagazine.com
