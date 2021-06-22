Holocaust Museum recognizes local artists, writers

Three area eighth graders and one ninth grader were recognized as winners in the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum Art & Writing contest. Noelle Fillingham of Parkway South Middle was awarded $300 for her first-place visual arts piece “Overcoming.” Selvidge Middle’s Drew Mathers was awarded second place and $200 in the same category for “Fighting Through.” In the high school visual arts category, Angelina Shen, a ninth-grader at MICDS, was awarded third place and $100 for her piece “Anne Frank: A Letter from Amsterdam.” Lastly, in the middle school writing division, Estella Garritano, an eighth-grader at Wildwood Middle, placed second and recieved $200 for a poem entitled “The Girl.”