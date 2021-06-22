Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne’s Landlord Dragged Into Court To Answer Questions About Her Finances

By Ryan Naumann
Radar Online.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s financial transactions are being investigated as part of her estranged husband Thomas Girardi’s bankruptcy. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the lawyer hired to investigate Jayne as part of Girardi’s involuntary Chapter 7 wants to grill the Bravo star's landlord, Benjamin Khakshour.

radaronline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
City
West Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Girardi
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Erika Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Radar#Trustee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Law Firm Suing Erika Jayne For $5 Million For Allegedly Faking Divorce From Tom Girardi

Someone might want to call Shaggy and the Gang, put oil in the Mystery Machine, and start looking for Erika Jayne’s money stash. Pretty soon Tom Girardi is going to start grumbling about “those meddling kids”, except those kids are lawyers and those lawyers want payment on multiple debts. While EJ is playing the innocent […] The post Law Firm Suing Erika Jayne For $5 Million For Allegedly Faking Divorce From Tom Girardi appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Former 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Denise Richards Headed To Trial With Ex-Landlord Who She Accuses Of Leaking Her Private Information

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards is set to face off with her former landlord who she accuses of leaking her private information. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has pushed the trial date from June 28 to December 6. The trial is expected to last 4-5 days.
CelebritiesDecider

Erika Jayne Dropped By Lawyers After ‘Housewife and the Hustler’ Premiere

Following the Hulu premiere of The Housewife and the Hustler, attorneys representing Erika ‘Jayne’ Girardi are planning to drop the reality star, whose legal troubles with her husband are the subject of the new doc. People reports that law firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP filed paperwork yesterday to withdraw as Jayne’s counsel. She was informed they would be withdrawing on Monday, the day of The Housewife and the Hustler premiere.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURED: RHOBH star Erika Jayne, 49, emerges with no makeup and messy hair after being forced to give up her $40k-a-month glam squad amid divorce from Tom Girardi, 82, and mounting legal woes

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne was seen struggling to pump her own gas on Sunday afternoon, until her assistant stepped up to lend a helping hand. Before receiving some assistance from her right-hand woman, the 49-year-old reality star looked miserable as she futilely attempted to fill up her Range Rover with a sullen expression in Los Angeles, California.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Fans Slam Lisa Rinna For Showing Empathy To Erika Jayne But Not Denise Richards, Her Former Friend Of 20 Years

Last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was… something. Viewers watched in anticipation of seeing Erika Jayne’s house of cards fall around her and how the cast would respond to the surprising news of her divorce from Tom Girardi. But first, food! You can definitely tell who’s hanging around Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave too […] The post Real Housewives Fans Slam Lisa Rinna For Showing Empathy To Erika Jayne But Not Denise Richards, Her Former Friend Of 20 Years appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Dana Wilkey Says Lisa Vanderpump “Was The Coldest” Cast Member On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Dana Wilkey is back, along with her $25,000 sunglasses. This blast from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills past was a Friend of the Housewives on Season 2. She popped up in July of 2020 and alleged that Vanderpump Rules star Randall Emmett, Lala Kent’s fiancé, owed her money. Randall owes someone money? I am […] The post Dana Wilkey Says Lisa Vanderpump “Was The Coldest” Cast Member On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Erika Girardi's “my whole life is smoke and mirrors" comment can be said of many Real Housewives stars

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her estranged husband Tom Girardi are currently embroiled in an embezzling investigation that has exposed that her extravagant lifestyle was indeed "smoke and mirrors." As the Los Angeles Times' Meredith Blake points out, spending too much money is a common problem for Real Housewives stars, many of whom are engaged in a "glam arts race." "The saga, the heavily hyped focal point of the current season of Beverly Hills, makes Girardi the latest Real Housewife to contend with legal and financial difficulties connected to the fabulous persona they convey on TV," says Blake. "In March, Salt Lake City housewife Jen Shah was arrested on suspicion of running a vast telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly. New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice spent nearly a year in prison on multiple fraud charges. And while only a few Housewives have been implicated in such brazen white-collar crimes, the list of bankruptcies, foreclosures, tax liens and lawsuits involving cast members runs longer than Girardi’s hair extensions. Since the inception of Real Housewives, the sort of 'smoke and mirrors' Girardi described have been central to the show — and, arguably, one of the keys to its success."
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Crystal and Kathy felt Erika Jayne was sincere about divorce

“RHOBH” newbies Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton had no reason to doubt Erika Jayne. The ladies said they believed Jayne was telling them the truth when she recounted filing for divorce from Tom Girardi on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”. “When she told us...

Comments / 1

Community Policy