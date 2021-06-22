$300M Ex-Merrill Lynch Team Joins Pallas Capital

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital (" Oak Hill"), a New York-based middle market private equity firm, announced that it has partnered with management and the firm's employees to acquire Trinity Consultants, Inc. (" Trinity" or "the Company") from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trinity is a leading EHS, engineering and science consulting firm that provides regulatory-driven technical consulting services to clients in various industrial and healthcare end markets globally. Trinity employs over 900 talented consultants, many of whom are owners in the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.