$300M Ex-Merrill Lynch Team Joins Pallas Capital

By Jeff Schlegel
fa-mag.com
 17 days ago

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC is a relatively new registered investment advisor with big plans to attract wirehouse financial advisors to its platform, and it expanded on that business model with the recent addition of an advisor team that managed more than $300 million in assets at Merrill Lynch. Eric Lalime,...

