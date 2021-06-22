Cancel
Abutters angry about proposed Marion solar array

By Aidan Pollard
theweektoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION -- A proposed private solar array caused frustration for neighbors and board members at a Marion Planning Board meeting on June 21. The Planning Board heard a site plan presentation for a 33-panel, 610 square foot ground-mounted solar array at 8 Quails Crossing from New Generation Energy and Environment, on behalf of the applicant, Jonathan Hoffer.

sippican.theweektoday.com
Charlotte County, FLthecharlottegazette.com

Another 1,775-acre solar facility proposed

Charlotte County may become home to yet another solar facility. NOVI Energy has submitted its application to the county to develop a 218MW solar project located in the area of Welsch Tract Road and Bethlehem Road near Charlotte Court House. According to the developer’s application, the project known as Tall...
Alachua County, FLalachuachronicle.com

County commission denies special exception for Archer solar array

In a Special Meeting held on July 6, the Alachua County Commission denied a special zoning exception for a solar array in Archer. The site was selected by Origis, which has a Power Purchase Agreement with Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) to provide 50 MW of solar energy. The zoning exception was originally approved by the Alachua County Planning Commission on February 17. The neighbors of the site, who are mainly black, have been arguing that Origis should select a different site instead of putting the solar array in an area that has a long residential history. In addition, the residents argued that since they purchase their electricity from Clay Electric, the array has potential harms without any benefits to them. The residents collected 1,873 signatures on a petition before it closed. The City of Archer and the Alachua County Branch of the NAACP have both publicly opposed the project.
Energy IndustryVacaville Reporter

DOE seeks public input on clean-energy technologies

U.S. Department of Energy officials on Thursday announced that they are seeking public input about ideas surrounding clean-energy technologies as the nation transitions to a midcentury greenhouse gas-free economy. In a press release, the officials noted the ideas of an “energyshed” and energyshed management systems are new but wants the...
Holden, MEBangor Daily News

Holden is on track to have its 3rd solar array

Holden is on track to have its third solar array in town after a solar developer secured the town planning board’s approval for a 27-acre installation. Downeast Solar, LLC has now begun coordinating with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to build the panels that will generate 4.5 megawatts of power, according to Holden Town Manager Benjamin Breadmore.
Dublin, NHledgertranscript.com

Abutters must move carport encroaching on Dublin’s Rotary Park, board says

Abutters to Dublin’s town-owned Rotary Park have been ordered to relocate a carport after the Select Board discovered the couple had encroached on the park property. During Dublin Town Meeting in May, residents approved a warrant article to take on the stewardship and maintenance of Rotary Park, and also approved funds to conduct a partial survey of the property, for a total cost of $5,250.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque council backs solar project, supports Central Ave. proposal

Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council on Tuesday included the following. Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to move forward with a pilot project to install solar panels on some low- and moderate-income homes in the city. Background: The project proposes installing solar panels on 10 low- or moderate-income homes,...
Essex, CTzip06.com

Essex Meadows Activates Solar Arrays

A bustling retirement community in Essex has powered up its latest sustainable initiative, more than 1,000 new solar panels in three different locations on its property. The energy produced by the new system at Essex Meadows is enough to power 57 average-sized homes annually, according to the solar developer responsible for the install, Hartford-based Verogy.
Licking County, OHFarm and Dairy

Public hearings set for proposed central Ohio solar farms

Public hearings are set for two new proposed solar farms in central Ohio. An in-person public hearing regarding Pleasant Prairie Solar LLC’s proposed 250 megawatt solar farm in Franklin County is set for July 19. The hearing will start at 6 p.m. at the Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park Nature Center, 1415 Darby Creek Dr., Galloway, Ohio, 43119.
IndustryWFAE.org

New NC Law On Biogas Facilities Prompts Environmental Concerns

A bill signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last week will make it easier for hog farms in North Carolina to get permission to turn hog waste into biogas. On its face that sounds like a solution to two problems: promoting renewable energy and eliminating hog waste. But it may not be that simple.
Madison County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Proposed county solar ordinance includes property value guarantee

ANDERSON — The proposed draft of a new ordinance to regulate commercial solar energy projects will make it difficult for future developments. Currently, only the $110 million, 120-megawatt proposed Lone Oak Solar Farm by Invenergy remains eligible for construction in the county. That project will not be impacted by the...
Oneida County, NYRomesentinel.com

Variance sought for solar array in city

Turin Road Solar, LLC, 8301 Turin Road, is seeking a use variance to build a solar array off Ironwood Drive when it meets before the city Zoning Board of Appeals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Common Council Chambers in City Hall. A solar array is currently considered a...
Moreau, NYPost-Star

Moreau residents divided on proposed solar law

MOREAU — A public hearing held Tuesday on a proposed law that would ban large solar arrays on certain agricultural lands made two things clear: Residents are concerned about preserving the town’s agricultural district, but are sharply divided on how to do so. Around four dozen residents packed the Moreau...
High Springs, FLalachuatoday.com

Additional Solar Power Array Likely Near High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Area residents may be getting their power from a solar array north of High Springs if Duke Energy is successful in negotiating a lease agreement with property owners. A presentation by Duke’s Renewables Manager Thomas Lawery and Director of Renewables Development Vanessa Goff kicked off the June 10 High Sprigs City Commission meeting.
Manlius, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Manlius residents continue to pushback against proposed solar farm

About a dozen people protested a proposed solar farm in Manlius as the town planning board members were set to discuss the project Monday. The town people who object to the project say they want to know more about the plan to construct 35,000 solar panels on a 240 acre stretch of land near Fayetteville-Manlius High School before it can be approved.
Rockbridge County, VAThe News-Gazette

Solar Array Approved

A utility-scale solar array planned for farmland in Fairfield, under review by Rockbridge County officials the past several months, was approved Monday by the Board of Supervisors. Dynamic Energy Solutions LLC of Wayne, Pa., is to develop a 5 megawatts solar array on James G. Alexander Jr.’s farm between Interstate 81 ...

