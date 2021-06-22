Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. blocks websites linked to Iranian disinformation -source

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjZfU_0acFuaDa00
A screen grab from alalamtv.net shows a notice saying the website has been seized by the United States government as part of law enforcement action, as seen June 22, 2021. REUTERS

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday blocked some three dozen websites, many of them associated with Iranian disinformation activities, a U.S. government source said.

Several of the sites were back online within hours with new domain addresses.

The sites seized included Press TV, the Iranian government's main English-language satellite television channel, and Al Alam, its Arabic-language equivalent. Both later were back online using Iranian domain addresses Alalam.ir and Presstv.ir.

The source in Washington spoke after notices appeared earlier on Tuesday on a number of Iran-affiliated websites saying they had been seized by the United States government as part of law enforcement action.

Iranian news agencies said the U.S. government had seized several Iranian media websites and sites belonging to groups affiliated with Iran such as Yemen's Houthi movement.

The notices appeared days after a prominent hardliner and fierce critic of the West, Ebrahim Raisi, was elected as Iran's new president and after envoys for Iran and six world powers, including Washington, adjourned high-stakes talks on reviving their tattered 2015 nuclear accord and returned to capitals for consultations.

The website of the Arabic-language Masirah TV, which is run by the Houthis, read:

"The domain almasirah.net has been seized by the United States Government in accordance with a seizure warrant ... as part of a law enforcement action by the Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement and Federal Bureau of Investigation."

The site quickly opened up a new, working website at www.almasirah.com.

Iran's Arabic language Alalam TV said on its Telegram channel: "U.S. authorities shut down Al-Alam TV's website."

A U.S. Justice Department spokesperson had no immediate comment. Two U.S. government sources indicated that the Justice Department was preparing an announcement but it was not immediately clear when it might be issued.

Notices also appeared on the website of Lualua TV, an Arabic-language Bahraini independent channel that broadcasts from Britain.

U.S. prosecutors in October seized a network of web domains they said were used in a campaign by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to spread political disinformation around the world.

The U.S. Justice Department said then that it had taken control of 92 domains used by the IRGC to pose as independent media outlets targeting audiences in the United States, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The semi-official Iranian news agency YJC agency said on Tuesday the U.S. move "demonstrates that calls for freedom of speech are lies."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Freedom Of Speech#Yemen#Iranian#Press Tv#Alalam Ir#Alalam Tv#Al Alam Tv#The Justice Department#Lualua Tv#Bahraini#Revolutionary Guard Corps#Irgc#Yjc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Place
Dubai
Related
LawTech Dirt

DOJ Seizes Iranian News Org Websites; Raising Many Questions

Over the years, we've had many, many concerns about the US government seizing websites as it generally raises 1st Amendment issues (it's not unlike seizing a printing press). Of course, non-US citizens outside the US are not protected by the 1st Amendment, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be concerned when the US government seizes news websites tied to foreign governments, even those with hostile interests to the US, like Iran. But that's exactly what happened.
U.S. Politicscyberscoop.com

US seizes more than 30 websites connected to Iran, alleging disinformation and sanctions violations

An Iranian man reads on his mobile phone a statement declaring the website of Iran's Arabic-language channel Al-Alam "has been seized by the United Government", in the capital Tehran on June 23, 2021. - US Justice Department said it had seized 33 Iranian government-controlled media websites, as well as three of the Iraqi group Kataeb Hezbollah, which it said were hosted on US-owned domains in violation of sanctions. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China urges U.S. and Russian nuclear cuts and progress in Iran talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States and Russia on Friday to further cut their nuclear arsenals, days before U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a summit in Geneva. Wang, addressing the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament from Beijing, said that fresh...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

U.S., U.K. intel: Russian military hacking attempts "certainly still ongoing"

United States and United Kingdom intelligence agencies said in a report Thursday that Russian military hackers over the last three years have tried to access the computer networks of "hundreds of government and private sector targets worldwide" and warned that those "efforts are almost certainly still ongoing." Why it matters:...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

U.S. rolls back sanctions against three Iranians

The Treasury Department said Friday it had removed sanctions against three Iranians, restoring access to their U.S. assets, according to Reuters. Why it matters: Treasury officials said Behzad Ferdows, Mehrzad Ferdows and Mohammad Reza Dezfulian should not be sanctioned but that the roll back had nothing to do with ongoing indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Former Iranian Intelligence Minister: ‘Mossad has Penetrated the Regime’

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has infiltrated Iran’s leadership, and many senior officials in the Islamic Republic are compromised, a former Iranian intelligence minister said on Tuesday. “The leaders of the country don’t show any interest in what’s best for the public and their lives, and the Mossad has succeeded, with...
POTUSNPR

Attacks Are On The Rise Between U.S. Troops And Iranian-Backed Militias

The U.S. struck militia bases in Syria and Iraq after a series of drone attacks on U.S. bases. Now the region waits to see what will happen next. Early Monday, the U.S. launched limited airstrikes against three militia posts along the Syria-Iraq border. Those came after occasional drone and rocket attacks on U.S. troops. NPR's Ruth Sherlock joins us from Beirut to explain what's going on. Hi, Ruth.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cyberattack on Polish government officials linked to Russian hackers

A recent string of cyberattacks targeted at thousands of Polish email users, including government officials, have been linked by the Polish intelligence services to a Russian hacking group. “The findings of the Internal Security Agency and the Military Counterintelligence Service show that the UNC1151 group is behind the recent hacker...
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Lawsuit Claims Michelle Obama, Democrats Coerced Facebook to Ban Him

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, for pressuring Facebook to ban him from the platform, thereby making it harder for him to run for president in 2024. Trump filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the platform violated his and...
POTUSForbes

Biden Wants To Handout Direct Payments Through 2025

The minutes from the last Fed meeting came in today with no surprises. They are methodically and delicately informing us that the punch bowl will not always have an unlimited bottom. But telegraphing a bottom/end in their QE forever program is far from hawkish, considering they see an economy growing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy