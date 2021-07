Appointed to New Mexico Retiree Healthcare Authority Board Curry County Manager Lance Pyle has been appointed as the New Mexico Counties Representative to New Mexico Retiree Healthcare Authority (NMRHCA) Board of Directors. Pyle started his career in County government in September of 1998 and has served as the Curry County Manager since December of 2007. Pyle holds a Bachelor’s Degree with Distinction in Business Administration, with a major in Human Resource Management, from Eastern New Mexico University. Pyle also serves as Chairman of the New Mexico County Insurance Authority Pool Board and Vice President of the Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents.