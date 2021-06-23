Cancel
Contra Costa County, CA

Bay Point man killed in motorcycle crash on Canal Road

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
Getty Images

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The California Highway Patrol reported that 31-year-old Joshua Acosta died Monday after he ran his motorcycle off the road and collided with a light pole, East Bay Times reports.

Rescuers responded to the reported crash at Canal Road at Bailey Road near the Highway 4 exit at approximately 9:06 p.m., according to CHP reports.

Acosta died at the scene despite the efforts made by paramedics to save his life.

Acosta’s identity was confirmed by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Investigators say that Acosta was thrown from his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle after veering off the road and hitting the light pole.

However, investigators are unsure how Acosta lost control and said that a toxicology report provided by the coroner’s office will determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The CHP is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 925-646-4980.

Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

