Bay Point man killed in motorcycle crash on Canal Road

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The California Highway Patrol reported that 31-year-old Joshua Acosta died Monday after he ran his motorcycle off the road and collided with a light pole, East Bay Times reports.

Rescuers responded to the reported crash at Canal Road at Bailey Road near the Highway 4 exit at approximately 9:06 p.m., according to CHP reports.

Acosta died at the scene despite the efforts made by paramedics to save his life.

Acosta’s identity was confirmed by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Investigators say that Acosta was thrown from his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle after veering off the road and hitting the light pole.

However, investigators are unsure how Acosta lost control and said that a toxicology report provided by the coroner’s office will determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The CHP is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 925-646-4980.