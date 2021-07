South Carolina native Hayden Joseph was on a New York subway car on the night he was inspired to write this relatable song. "The light in the subway was flashing on and off, and I started thinking about the lights going out and then every kind of word that associated with the word 'out' started coming to mind," the openly gay pop-country star tells PEOPLE about his uplifting new single "Out." "It was one of those things where the song kind of wrote itself when I started trying to do it that way."