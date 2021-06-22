Delta to hire 1,000 pilots as pandemic recovery continues

Recently, United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) announced an additional 200 plane order of Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX aircraft, raising hopes of a quick rebound in travel demand and alleviating concerns regarding MAX’s manufacturing shortcomings. Notably, the shares of United Airlines and Boeing remain 30% below pre-Covid levels despite a sizable recovery in passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints. United Airlines is expecting to observe strong cash generation assisted by rising passenger demand, while Boeing is likely to restart MAX production during the latter half of the year. Despite United and Boeing’s $4 billion and $7.5 billion of operating cash outflow last year (excluding the impact of $11 billion increase in inventories), both companies reported positive cash flow in the first quarter (excluding the impact of working capital changes for Boeing) – indicating an improvement in operating efficiency coupled with the favorable impact of government assistance. We highlight the historical trends in the company’s revenues, margins, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, The Boeing Company Stock Has Lost 26% Since 2018?