Aerospace & Defense

Delta to hire 1,000 pilots as pandemic recovery continues

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines plans to hire 1,000 pilots by next summer as it continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Atlanta-based Delta cut more than 1,800 pilots from its payroll through early retirement packages and put about 1,700 junior pilots on inactive status. The cutbacks contributed to staffing issues that led Delta to cancel hundreds of flights around Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. The airline had more staffing challenges over Easter this year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Delta Air Lines#Pandemic#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
