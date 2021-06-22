Cancel
Stanford, CA

On the back of the women’s March Madness controversy, the NCAA must do better

By Arion Armeniakos
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGender does not put a limit on the amount of blood, sweat, and tears that each and every athlete pours out en route to chasing their dreams. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regime is a grueling one for both male and female athletes, but the resources that they are given to succeed are not even remotely comparable.

