May 13, 1925 – June 24, 2021 (age 96) After celebrating 96 birthdays, Ellis Wynn John returned to his heavenly home on June 24, 2021. He was born on May 13, 1925, to Noah James John and Esther Elmeda Hall John in Portage, Utah. This is where he grew up and enjoyed farming with his parents and 12 siblings. After he graduated from Bear River High School, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp and was stationed in Europe during WWII where he completed sixteen missions as a waist gunner. His military experience established in him pride and love and appreciate for his freedom and citizenship in the United States of America. While he was serving in the Air Force, Ila Mae Williams was waiting for him and writing to him which gave him hope and courage to endure the years away at war. When he returned from war, he married his sweetheart, Ila Mae Williams in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple on November 15, 1945.