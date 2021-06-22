Verna Lee Johnston – Cache Valley Daily
April 17, 1940 – — June 17, 2021 (age 81) Our beautiful, amazing sister passed away on June 17th, 2021. She lived her life full and well. Verna Lee (Croshaw) Johnston, born April 17, 1940, was the 1st of 5 children born to George Vernal and Arvilla Croshaw. She is survived by two sisters, Mary Lou Sutton and Arva Lynn Spicer and 2 brothers George Vernal Croshaw, Jr. and David Kay Croshaw. She is also survived by her son John Cash Johnston, his wife, Svetlana and grandsons, John Nickolas and Alexander Johnston.kvnutalk.com