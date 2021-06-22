Thomas Jeffery Johnston – Cache Valley Daily
December 12, 1970 – June 20, 2021 (age 50) Our loving son, father, brother, uncle and cousin, Thomas Jeffery Johnston, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah. He was born on December 12, 1970 in Denver Colorado, a son of David A. Johnston and Debbie Lynn Galbraith. Tommy graduated from Box Elder High School in 1989. Tommy worked with his brother, Terry in the concrete business as a finisher. He was a hard worker and took pride in his work.kvnutalk.com