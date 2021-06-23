Cancel
Mountain Home, AR

Skyla Johnson, 56, Mountain Home (Roller)

By Staff
KTLO
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Skyla Johnson, 56, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home. She was born October 19, 1964 in Houston, Texas to Tom and Bobbie Heaton. She was married to Jeff Johnson (whom affectionally called her his queen) on April 9, 2003, at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. She loved being outdoors, summers at the lake, and listening to all kinds of music. She had a good soul, big heart, and will be greatly missed.

