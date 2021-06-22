Maine TREE announces Pleasant River Lumber as a 2021 Forests of Maine Teachers’ Tour underwriter
The Maine Timber Research and Environmental Education Foundation is proud to announce that Robbins Lumber of Searsmont and Pleasant River Lumber of Dover-Foxcroft, two Maine-based family-owned companies, are the lead underwriters for 2021 Forests of Maine Teachers' Tours. The nationally acclaimed Teachers' Tours, emulated by several other states since its creation, is entering its 24th year.