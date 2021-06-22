Australia pushes back against U.N committee's draft recommendation to label Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

In the first half of 2021, Ireland, Germany, Namibia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Kenya, Indonesia, and Canada co-hosted three panel discussions exploring the barriers to full, equal and meaningful participation faced by women peacekeepers and the means by which they might be addressed. The first event focussed on barriers to women in peacekeeping in the field, the second event on barriers at the national level, and the third related to the potential for progress on this issue in the new era of Action for Peacekeeping Plus. Throughout these events we heard insights from Civil Society, UN representatives, Member States and most importantly, women peacekeepers themselves, on the range of challenges and structural and institutional barriers that persist.