Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedarville, OH

Worship Culture Creates Songwriting Minor

cedarville.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedarville University will offer a new songwriting minor starting fall semester 2021. The minor will include seven classes, four of which are new classes to the music and worship department specifically created for this minor, including Fundamentals of Songwriting, Worship Songwriting, Professional Aspects of Songwriting, and Senior Songwriting Seminar. These courses will help students explore the songwriting process and develop critical analysis and application of theology in lyrics.

www.cedarville.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedarville, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Cedarville, OH
City
Nashville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedarville University#Songwriting#Songwriters#Music Industry#Health Science#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Education
News Break
Religion
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy