Worship Culture Creates Songwriting Minor
Cedarville University will offer a new songwriting minor starting fall semester 2021. The minor will include seven classes, four of which are new classes to the music and worship department specifically created for this minor, including Fundamentals of Songwriting, Worship Songwriting, Professional Aspects of Songwriting, and Senior Songwriting Seminar. These courses will help students explore the songwriting process and develop critical analysis and application of theology in lyrics.