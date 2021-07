On and off the hardwood, Devin Booker is having the most successful year of his still-young career. After helping lead his Phoenix Suns to a Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, Booker is now being recognized for his efforts in the community. The NBA announced on Wednesday that the former Kentucky Wildcat received the 2020-21 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his outreach programs that have had a significant impact on the Phoenix area.