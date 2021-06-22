Bowen is on the fast track to national stardom in the 2023 class

If you spend about five minutes with class of 2023 Taylor Bol Bowen either watching him compete or talking to him about, well, anything and you’re probably going to be sold. The 6-foot-9 forward was one of the most intriguing and interesting players at the Pangos All-American camp two weeks ago in Las Vegas and more and more college coaches are starting to catch on. Bowen was one of my ten best players from the camp and college programs from across the country are showing their deep-rooted interest in the versatile forward.