Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Bowen is on the fast track to national stardom in the 2023 class

By Justin Young
hoopseen.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you spend about five minutes with class of 2023 Taylor Bol Bowen either watching him compete or talking to him about, well, anything and you’re probably going to be sold. The 6-foot-9 forward was one of the most intriguing and interesting players at the Pangos All-American camp two weeks ago in Las Vegas and more and more college coaches are starting to catch on. Bowen was one of my ten best players from the camp and college programs from across the country are showing their deep-rooted interest in the versatile forward.

hoopseen.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Track#Nba#Recruiting#Ohio State#All American#Covid#Nba#Brewster Academy#Nh#Uconn#Penn State#Northwestern Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Marquette University
News Break
Basketball
Country
Egypt
News Break
Sports
Related
Sports247Sports

Class of 2024 speedster Tony Phillips off to a fast start in recruiting

Tony Phillips has gotten off to a fast start in his recruitment. But that shouldn't be a surprise. The Class of 2024 Kankakee (Ill.) Bishop McNamara running back does everything fast — really fast. As a freshman this spring, Phillips won both the IHSA Class 1A 100-meter state title (10.87...
NBAexpressnews.com

Jalen Green's fast track to the NBA, and perhaps the Rockets at No. 2 in draft

Brad Roznovsky received the news any high school coach would welcome but also know to consider with skepticism. In the spring of 2016, he was told that Jalen Green would be stopping by Fresno’s San Joaquin Memorial High, where Roznovsky coached the boys basketball team. Roznovsky had heard stories about the middle schooler purported to possess rare talent, but those sorts of tales tend to get exaggerated.
Ohio StateSFGate

Fast-tracked bill permits Ohio college athlete compensation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — College athletes in Ohio could earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images and likenesses, under fast-tracked legislation headed for a final legislative vote this week. The bill sponsored by state Sen. Niraj Antani, a suburban Dayton Republican, prevents universities or college...
NFL247Sports

College football recruiting: 4-star RB Nicholas Singleton nears commitment with Penn State, Notre Dame in mind

Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin running back Nicholas Singleton, a four-star recruit and top-100 prospect in the 2022 class, is set to announce a commitment live Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ with five finalists involved for the industry-generated 247Sports Composite's No. 6 running back. Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin have been involved with Singleton, but he approaches his decision with two teams standing out, according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Lynchburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Fast start propels Titans to Class 4 boys' lacrosse championship

The Dominion Titans fended off a second-half rally by host E.C. Glass to secure an 11-10 victory in the 2021 Virginia Class 4 boys' lacrosse championship game June 26 in Lynchburg. Dominion scored four goals in both the second and third quarters to build a 10-4 lead over E.C. Glass,...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Top Five North Carolina State Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

When Dave Doeren took over as the head coach in 2013, the Wolfpack football program seemed to be on the ascension with back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2017 and 2018. A disappointing 2019 was soon forgotten thanks to a strong 7-3 record in the ACC the following season. Having put several highly drafted players in the NFL over the past five years, including fifth overall pick Bradley Chubb, the Wolfpack have many intriguing prospects on their current roster.
Wyoming, PAScranton Times

Wyoming Area's Sokach-Minnick picks Penn State

Blaise Sokach-Minnick put his time in quarantine to good use. It helped him discover the field of study he wants to pursue in college. It also helped lead to Tuesday’s announcement that he decided where he will study. Sokach-Minnick, a rising senior at Wyoming Area and one of the top...
College Sports247Sports

Watch: Penn State QB commit Drew Allar - Elite 11 Highlights

Medina (Ohio) quarterback and Penn State commit Drew Allar finished as one of the final Elite 11 selections for the week and was No. 8 overall for 247Sports. "Like Simpson, the overall body of work, especially from the first two days, keeps Allar in the top ten," said National Analyst Brandon Huffman. "He'll be the first to tell you that Friday was a bit of a struggle and he didn't get many consistent snaps on Saturday, but the Penn State pledge was so good the first two sessions, he stays on the list."
NBAhoopseen.com

5 Florida Players To Watch at BOTS

The long awaited July live period is about to be underway beginning Thursday with our Best of The South Tournament. There will be a ton of high-level talent from all over the country. The Sunshine state has had a number of standout players throughout this travel season, and BOTS will be no different. Here are five players to watch.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Draft Roundup: Kansas' Ochai Agbaji, Miami's Isaiah Wong back to school

Guard Ochai Agbaji is withdrawing from the 2021 NBA Draft and returning to Kansas. Agbaji averaged 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a junior last season in 33.7 minutes per game for the Jayhawks. At 6-foot-6 and 214 pounds, Agbaji has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and is considered an...
FootballScarlet Nation

Film Evaluation: Nick Singleton

One of the biggest pieces of the Penn State recruiting class fell into place on Tuesday. Governor Mifflin running back Nick Singleton chose the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame, Alabama, Wisconsin and Texas A&M in a hotly contested race between top Power 5 schools. Now that Ja'Juan Seider has landed...
Football247Sports

Oregon TE Jordan King impresses at The Opening

Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic tight end Jordan King was one of the players who really impressed at The Opening Invitational. That continued after a strong and busy June for King, a top ten prospect in Oregon this year. King either camped or visited Stanford, LSU, North Carolina, Duke, NC State,...
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's our early projection of Florida basketball's 2021-22 starting lineup

The Gators basketball team received fantastic news on Sunday afternoon. Center Colin Castleton announced he has withdrawn from consideration in the 2021 NBA draft and will return to the school for another season. He emerged from the transfer portal to become a big part of Florida’s identity last season, but many of the other centerpieces of last year’s squad will be missing.
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

David Morrell: On The Fast Track

David Morrell (5-0, 4 KOs) flattened Mario Cázares (12-1, 5 KOs) in front of a standing-room-only crowd in his adopted hometown of Minneapolis on Sunday night. The underdogs had fared well on the evening’s undercard, but Cázares’ hopes of an upset were erased by two straight left hands from Morrell. The first punch landed cleanly, leaving Cázares dazed and defenseless. Morrell then reloaded his left hand and unleashed it on the weakened chin of the previously undefeated fighter. Cázares was out before his shoulder blades hit the canvas, giving Morrell the title of WBA “Regular” Super Middleweight Champion, in just his fifth professional bout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy