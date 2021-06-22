New 78' Crowley tug boasts a bollard pull of 94 tons
Crowley Maritime Corp.’s ship assist and harbor escort services group has taken delivery of the Apollo, a powerful and maneuverable compact tug. The tugboat has completed final outfitting at Diversified Marine Inc., Portland, Ore., and will deploy soon to serve San Francisco Bay. Like its sister tug operated by Crowley, Hercules, the 78' Apollo was designed by Robert Allan Ltd. to be the nation’s most powerful tug under 80' with an estimated 94 tons of bollard pull.www.workboat.com