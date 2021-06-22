Gone with the Wind with Joyelle Johnson – 627

We had the pleasure of interviewing Gone Gone Beyond over Zoom video!. There is an indescribable dynamic that occurs when the four members of Gone Gone Beyond are creating together. Each player of this musical hybrid family – comprised of multi-instrumentalists/singer-songwriters David Block (Los Angeles/NYC), Danny Musengo (Iowa/NYC), Kat Factor (Santa Cruz) and Mel Semé (Cuba/Barcelona) – brings a unique and diverse perspective on sound, culture, and life to the project. The synergy is magical. On their sophomore full-length album, 2030, Gone Gone Beyond delivers an urgent message of hope and change for our planet set against their inimitable brand of music, described as “mesmerizing future folk” by Consequence of Sound, that pays homage to the traditions of folk-americana songwriting while bringing together a myriad of influences from electronica, jazz, soul, and world music.