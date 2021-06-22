Gone with the Wind with Joyelle Johnson – 627

Gone Gone Beyond just released their new album "2030" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the latest single from the effort "Canyons". Here is the story:. The band was in Santa Cruz, CA on our first night of a two-month tour when news of the pandemic hit. All of our shows were cancelled by the end of the weekend and we were told to head back home, which is all the way back to Barcelona for Mel. Unfortunately, David and Danny had given up their house in Boulder, CO before they left and were now without a place to go.