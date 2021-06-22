Cancel
Gone with the Wind with Joyelle Johnson – 627

By Jackie Kashian
Joyelle Johnson (@joyellenicole everywhere and her album “Yell Joy” is now available) has seen Gone with the Wind a LOT. And I have NOT. So she takes me through the plot, the people, the outfits and the drama onscreen and off for one whole hour. It is a DELIGHT. You will love.

