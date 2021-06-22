Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crossville, AL

Crossville Man Charged with Attempted Murder

By Joey Weaver
weisradio.com
 17 days ago

On Thursday, June 17th, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, along with Crossville Police Department, Geraldine Police Department, Fyffe Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office responded to a residence on County Road 1931 in Crossville on a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, officers found Susan Winfrey on a neighbor’s front porch with severe head and upper body injuries. Mrs. Winfrey was air lifted to UAB. Her husband Stacy Lynn Winfrey (52 of Crossville) was arrested on scene and charged with Attempted Murder.

www.weisradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Crossville, AL
City
Geraldine, AL
County
Dekalb County, AL
City
Fyffe, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Attempted Murder#Police#Crossville Man Charged#Fyffe Police Department#Uab#First Responders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy