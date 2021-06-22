Crossville Man Charged with Attempted Murder
On Thursday, June 17th, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, along with Crossville Police Department, Geraldine Police Department, Fyffe Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office responded to a residence on County Road 1931 in Crossville on a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, officers found Susan Winfrey on a neighbor’s front porch with severe head and upper body injuries. Mrs. Winfrey was air lifted to UAB. Her husband Stacy Lynn Winfrey (52 of Crossville) was arrested on scene and charged with Attempted Murder.www.weisradio.com