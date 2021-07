This updated home in popular Mariners Landing is now on the market! The eat-in kitchen boasts new granite counters and a stately hexagon tile backsplash. There is new flooring and fresh paint through-out both levels of the home. The primary bedroom has a new tiled master shower and granite top vanity. There's also a large walk- in closet. There is a 2nd bedroom on the upper level also with a full baht that opens to the hall and a full laundry room. The main level layout out has an eat-in kitchen, dining are, living room with wood burning fireplace, a half bath and sliders leading to the rear deck. The HOA maintains the grass and includes a pool membership to the Mariner Landing Pool. Park immediately out front of the home in one of two assigned parking spaces.