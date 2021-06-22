UK Flies First Operational Missions From Queen Elizabeth Carrier

Two months after Prince Phillip passed away, Queen Elizabeth made her royal first trip to Scotland, and she had her grandson, Prince William, there by her side. It was a bubbly good time when Queen Elizabeth II kicked off a week of royal duties on Scotland on Monday (June 28), the first visit to the country since her husband Prince Philip passed away in April. The 95-year-old head of the British royal family was joined by grandson Prince William to help open a new A.G. Barr soda factory in Cumbernauld, near Glasgow. The facility will create Irn-Bru, the soda dubbed “Scotland’s other national drink.” The Queen and William, who is the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, were given the royal tour of the factory, according to Reuters. They met employees, learned about the 140-year-old company, and tasted some of the soda maker’s other brands, including Rubicon Fruit and juice drinks and Strathmore Still Spring Water.