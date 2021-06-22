3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D
2 bedroom 2 bath unit- Close to tanglewood! - COMING SOON! Available August 6, 2021- VERY RARE find in Tanglewood Farms - a ground floor 2BR unit, 2 Bath. It's gorgeous, too! Step off your covered patio into a nearly private large backyard. You're right across the street from Tanglewood Park. (http://www.forsyth.cc/parks/Tanglewood/) The entrance is 100ft away, so close! A free gate pass is included. GREAT Location close to shopping and I40. central HVAC!