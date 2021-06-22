Cancel
House Rent

5515 West Market Street

News Argus
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious Two Bedroom Two Bath - This Two-Bedroom apartment home with a split-bedroom floor plan, the two bedroom apartment is designed to maximize space and comfort. Also included, lots of storage space with multiple closets through the apartment! Living Room with plush carpeting and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. Bathroom has wide vanities with lots of lighting. Full kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.

Real Estatemiltonindependent.com

This home comes with a extra apartment and has a fenced backyard

This house comes with an accessory apartment to rent out or have older relatives live in. The house rests on almost 1 acre of land in a quiet neighborhood. The house has cherry wood flooring as well as other upgrades throughout, including within the heating and insulation system. The backyard is completely fenced, making it suitable for children or pets.
Wayne County, OHFarm and Dairy

21.7 Acres, 5 bedroom home, bank barn, shop, horses, implements, and misc.

21.7 Acres * 5/Bedroom Home * 36 x 48 Bank-Barn 32 x 48 Shop * Tillable Acreage. Implements * Household * Wayne Co. Here you will find country living with a 5-bedroom ranch home, large bank-barn, machinery shed, and shop all on 21+ acres of prime real estate. The home, built in 2007, features 5 bedrooms, along with kitchen, dining, and living room all with hardwood flooring. The full walk-out basement gives extra storage space with canning room and root cellar. The home is heated with wood and serviced with a private well, no septic on property.
High Point, NCNews Argus

509 Steele Street

Updated Duplex in High Point! - Coming Soon to View and Lease! Totally renovated two bedroom one bath duplex on quiet street. New appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and updated heat and AC. All electric. Off street parking and private porch. No Section 8, Pets considered with a $250 Pet...
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

QUEEN AND LOCKLAND APTS

1902 E-2 Queen St-1BR/1BA-Ardmore APT!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Living Room With Built-In Counter, Cook Top, DW, SS R/Micro, Hardwoods, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Laundry Facility On Site, Water Included. $350.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem...
West Chester, PADaily Local News

West Chester co-op market open to the public

WEST CHESTER — Blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and peaches don’t get any fresher or local than at the West Chester Cooperative. The 2,500 square foot, two-story market called in an order to Highland Orchards Wednesday morning and when the cooperative market opened at 2 p.m., those goodies, picked that day, were available on co-op shelves to shoppers.
Madison, WImadison

Madison expands popular Night Market to State Street

After a year away, Madison’s popular Downtown Night Market will return and for the first time run the length of State Street five times before the end of the year. Meanwhile, a new entity is presenting a series of free jazz concerts at the top of State on three Wednesdays in August, replacing the Jazz at Five series that relocated to Fitchburg for its 2021 season.
Norton, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Modern Log Cabin in the Suburbs

This Norton home is a contemporary twist on the pioneer-style homes of yore. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,877,000. Size: 6,022 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 4. Do you ever long for a simpler time? We’re not...
Seattle, WAseattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Tudor with a Magic Backyard

This 1930 Tudor in the center of Madison Valley is whimsical both inside and out. Vintage details like archways and built-ins are in harmony with newer cozy nooks. Even with its updates, it’s remarkably well-preserved after 90-plus years—increasingly rare as newer design trends like open-concept floor plans and recessed lighting have come and gone.
Bonanza, ORbasinlife.com

Business for Sale in Bonanza, shown by Colleen Welsch, Advanced Agent Group Realty; Convenience Store, Gas, Laudromat, Hair Salon

Here is your chance to own a successful business in the heart of Bonanza, Oregon. 31880 Hiway 70, Bonanza, OR 97623 Now Priced: $325,000. The convenience store with 2476 sq. ft. includes 2 fuel pumps under a 500 Sq ft Covered access, 3 Underground fuel tanks, 1-1500 Gal and 2- 8000 gal( 1994) with fiberglass duel walled tanks that include leak detections both at the tanks as well as in the ground.
Real EstateNews Argus

323 Mar Don Hills Ct.

2 Bed / 1.5 Bath Town House Near Jonestown Road - Available now, this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers a nice kitchen with new counters, back splash and ceramic tile floor. A range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and adjacent dining area. Lovely living area with fireplace and downstairs half bath and laundry closet. Upstairs bedrooms include a primary with private bathroom and dual sink vanity. Partially finished basement with carpet and sliding glass access to the back yard patio. Come see this spacious property before it gets gone! Call Today!
House RentNews Argus

5908 Hollow Wood Ct.

Pretty 3 Bedroom Townhouse in the Clemmons/West Winston area - Pretty 2 story townhouse with the master suite on the main level and 2 good sized bedrooms upstairs plus a loft area.....open floorplan with the living room, kitchen, and eating area open to each other.....enclosed patio area. Washer/dryer and kitchen appliances. Great location off of Styers Ferry Rd. No smoking or pets.
Home & Gardenreecenichols.com

288 Hickory Hills Street

***Brand New Construction! This final home is gorgeous. It will include wood shelves in the large walk in pantry, it has wood shelving in all of the closets. The master bedroom and bath are very spacious. The custom tile showers are a standard in our homes in Woodland Hills. Nice touch of craftsman and elegance make this home a dream come true. The home is a spacious 1667 sq ft plan that offers an open concept with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is always a nice bench with coat hooks coming in from the garage. Home not started 6-7- month completion time.
reecenichols.com

12600 S Pflumm Road Unit 104

Altamira is the perfect community for those looking to rid themselves of home maintenance! Enjoy a carefree lifestyle in the heart of Johnson County. Gated, secure property. Open floor plan with an abundance of light. Spectacular Kitchen boasts GE Profile Stainless Steel Appliances - Convection and Advantium ovens with a warming drawer. Granite counter tops, brand new back splash, double oven, trash compactor. Beautiful Italian marble floors. Triple pane windows with a 50 year warranty. New carpeting/new kitchen floors/new paint. Spacious Master Bedroom offers a coffered ceiling, HUGE walk-in closet upgraded by California Closets. Master Bath features a walk-in shower and Jacuzzi Tub with dual vanity. Enjoy the private clubhouse that can be used for entertaining/relaxing (No charge to reserve) Clubhouse has a Full Kitchen/Exercise Facility/Fireplace/Comfortable Living Room/Newly renovated Pool with a fire pit and grill available. Walking trails, a Stream and wildlife are adjacent to your condo. Find green space off your balcony with a natural gas hook-up for your grill. HOA dues include Building maintenance; Lawn Care; Management Company; 2 underground deeded parking spots; wonderful security system(intercom and building door lock system)/Roof repair/replacement; snow and ice removal; trash pickup, clubhouse/pool and WATER. FOR THOSE THAT ENJOY TRAVEL, JUST LOCK AND GO!!
Jamestown, NCNews Argus

1721 Guilford College Rd

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1721 Guilford College Road, Jamestown, NC 27282: Country living in the city! One story home with unfinished basement. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large eat in kitchen, huge den with fireplace and sunroom. Hardwoods in all main rooms and bedrooms. Well/septic. Property is very secluded and sits on over 4 acres. Convenient location to shopping and airport! Available now.
Politicsphillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Renovation at 178-80 West Huntingdon Street in West Kensington

Permits have been issued for a large multi-family conversion of an existing industrial structure at 178-80 Huntingdon Street in West Kensington. The building rises six stories tall at its highest point. Once completed, 49 residential units will be added to the building. The permit states that the units will be artist studios. In total, the building features 13,196 square feet of floor space. The conversion will cost an estimated $6 million.
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

State Street Farmers Market launches Wednesday hours

BRISTOL, Tenn. — State Street Farmers Market will extend its operations to Wednesday afternoons beginning next Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon markets will be open from 2-6 p.m. in the Downtown Center on State Street in downtown Bristol. The usual Saturday markets will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Bristol Tennessee City Hall on Anderson Street.
Magnolia, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Square Market Saturday morning on Jefferson Street

Square Market will be open on North Jefferson Street between the Magnolia Square and West Union Street on Saturday. The market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through July 31, weather permitting. Several vendors are expected Saturday featuring baked goods, peaches, melons, Esau corn, tomatoes, potatoes, potted...

