2080 Darwick Road
South Winston-Salem! Cute House! - One bedroom/one bath home includes large main level room with wide plank wood flooring and closet. Bath with pedestal sink. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Another main level room (no closet), carpet. Upper level bonus room with closet -- heated but not cooled. Nice front porch. Laundry with washer/dryer hookups. Basement area plus LOTS of indoor and outdoor storage (storage room on back of house and fenced pasture/barn not included). Oil heat. Tenant will be responsible to pay for initial oil in tank. Window air. No Pets. No indoor smoking. Tenant pays oil, electric, water, and storm water. Septic tank. Air conditioner not to be moved from current location.