I’m All Too Familiar With Microaggressions––What You Should Know About Dealing With Them

By Amber Leventry
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 16 days ago
I sat on a panel with other queer people recently and when it was over and all of the viewers were off of the Zoom call, we had a short check-in and gave each other space to talk about how the talk went and how we were feeling. Being queer and/or transgender is exhausting — and a lot of that weariness comes from the multiple microaggressions we experience each day and then questioning ourselves and our friends about how to handle them.

