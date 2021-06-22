I’m All Too Familiar With Microaggressions––What You Should Know About Dealing With Them
I sat on a panel with other queer people recently and when it was over and all of the viewers were off of the Zoom call, we had a short check-in and gave each other space to talk about how the talk went and how we were feeling. Being queer and/or transgender is exhausting — and a lot of that weariness comes from the multiple microaggressions we experience each day and then questioning ourselves and our friends about how to handle them.www.scarymommy.com