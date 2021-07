Angel Olsen has announced a new EP of '80s covers. Aisles is due out August 20 (digitally) and September 24 (on physical media) via Angel's new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingcosmic (pre-order it in the BrooklynVegan store), and it was recorded in the winter of 2020 with Adam McDaniel in Asheville's Drop of Sun Studios. "I told Adam I had an idea to record some covers and bring some of the band into the mix, or add other players," Angel says. "I needed to laugh and have fun and be a little less serious about the recording process in general. I thought about completely changing some of the songs and turning them inside out. I’d come over to find Adam had set up five or so synthesizers, and we’d get lost on a part for a while messing with some obscure pedal I knew nothing about. We’d spend a good amount of time going through sounds before finding one or two, sometimes we’d get real weird and decide to just go with it."