Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

NOW LEASING: Vista Brooklyn at 200 Riverside Avenue

By Kristen Wagoner
904happyhour.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVista Brooklyn, Jacksonville’s newest luxury apartment community, is now open in one of the River City’s oldest neighborhoods. Previously Jacksonville’s central business district, Brooklyn has undergone a transformation over the last several years. This newest development enhances the residential real estate options in the neighborhood. Situated conveniently between Five Points and Downtown Jacksonville, Vista Brooklyn is ideal for those desiring a luxury living experience in an urban setting.

www.904happyhour.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Company#Real Estate Development#Vista Brooklyn#The St Johns River#The Pga Tour#U S Olympic#Nai Hallmark#Hallmark Partners#Etm#J Davis Architects#Vistabrooklyn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy