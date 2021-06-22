If you don’t want to eat it, don’t put it in your cart!. Healthy eating begins at the grocery store. It would be easy to avoid chips, cookies, and other packaged foods if they weren’t in your kitchen. Stock up your pantry, fridge, and freezer with better-for-you options so you don’t feel tempted to choose unhealthy items. Also, stick to the outside aisles as packaged foods are found in the middle of the store (typically). If you do want to indulge on occasion, say ice cream, purchase a single serving somewhere out of the house (Dairy Queen or Wired Rooster perhaps?). You’re less likely to eat it often and it feels more like a treat when you do.