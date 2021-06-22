Five Things to do This Summer at Your Library

Now that summer is officially underway, book it to Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) for fun things to read, listen to, watch and do. You may even find something to eat or grow! Here are five things to do at the library this summer, in person and online:

Be sure your children and teens are registered for VBPL's Summer Reading Challenge (SRC). Goals and incentives are tailored to each age group, including a "Read to Me" challenge for young children. More than 2,400 Virginia Beach children and teens are already registered and logging their reading. Sign up today at www.VBgov.com/SRC.

See what's new at the branches. Most VBPL branches have been renovated and refreshed, including spaces for children and teens. Visit our website for locations and hours.

Take home some produce – or grow your own. Local farm stands are operating at three VBPL locations this summer: Flip Flop Farmer is at Bayside Area Library on Thursdays; Vaughan Farm is at Great Neck Area Library on Tuesdays and Kempsville Area Library on Thursdays. You can also visit VBPL's Central and Princess Anne branches to take home seeds from VBPL's Seed Library, maintained by Virginia Beach Master Gardeners.

Attend free programs for learning and fun. VBPL is offering outdoor programs as well as live and on-demand virtual options for all ages. Visit VBPL's programming page for details.

Download or stream media from VBPL's digital library. Enjoy e-books, digital music and video, audiobooks, magazines, comic books and more. All you need is a VBPL account and your PIN. Don't have an account? Register for one online and start downloading today!

About Virginia Beach Public Library

Virginia Beach Public Library includes a central library, a joint-use library in partnership with Tidewater Community College, seven area libraries and a public law library. Services include workforce development and job-search support, small business resources, computer and technology classes, early literacy classes and outreach, and local history archives and programs. In addition to books, music, magazines and movies in tangible and digital formats, the library provides online research tools accessible from home or work, and a variety of specialty collections. Visit www.VBgov.com/libraries for more information.

Rising third grader Charlotte planted seeds

from VBPL's Seed Library and is ready to help

them grow.

