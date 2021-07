The Ultimate GPS module you know and love has a glow-up to let it be easily used with any computer, not just microcontrollers! With the built in USB-to-Serial converter, you can now plug-n-play the Ultimate GPS into your computer, laptop, embedded Linux computer, and more. Power and transport data over any micro USB cable, with handy on-board indicator LEDs that let you know fix status and whether data is being received & transmitted.