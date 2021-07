When researching this book, one senior executive told us, “The fair decisions are easy. My job is to make the difficult decisions.”. And because leaders have the responsibility of making those difficult decisions, leaders earn trust differently than organizations. Followers want first to know that a leader has earned her power legitimately, and second that she will use it well because she has the power to make decisions that will impact their careers and lives. They rely on their leader to make these difficult decisions with compassion and fairness.