Salt marsh plants may signal carbon capture capacity

Science Daily
 17 days ago

Coastal wetlands like seagrass meadows, mangroves, and salt marshes play vital roles along the shoreline, from providing a buffer against storm surges, to providing critical habitat for animals, to capturing atmospheric carbon. We are still just beginning to comprehend the intricate workings of these highly productive ecosystems and their role...

www.sciencedaily.com
State
Connecticut State
#Carbon Capture#Invasive Plants#Railroads#Salt Marsh#Coastal#Uconn#Wetland And Plant Ecology
