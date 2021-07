Machine learning algorithms may address prognostic inaccuracy among clinicians by identifying patients at risk of short-term mortality and facilitating earlier discussions about hospice enrollment, discontinuation of therapy, or other management decisions. In the present study, we used prospective predictions from a real-time machine learning prognostic algorithm to identify two trajectories of all-cause mortality risk for decedents with cancer. We show that patients with an unpredictable trajectory, where mortality risk rises only close to death, are significantly less likely to receive guideline-based end-of-life care and may not benefit from the integration of prognostic algorithms in practice.