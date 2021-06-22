Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

6 Quick (but Healthy) Steps to Lose Weight in 2 Weeks

By Vanessa Connolly
Posted by 
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w98gm_0acFEo9600
Fill your plate with lots of greens, lean protein and healthy fats to lose weight in two weeks. Image Credit: Alexander Spatari/Moment/GettyImages

Maybe you have a major event coming up in two weeks that you want to look great for. Unfortunately, you're not quite where you want to be weight-wise. So how do you lose weight fast in just 14 days?

While there's no magic potion for dropping pounds ASAP, successful, long-term weight loss comes down to one simple thing: a caloric deficit. Essentially, that means burning more calories than you take in. You can do that through cutting calories from your diet or exercising more, or a combination of both.

Because you're facing a tight deadline, you may think that crash dieting and spending hours a day at the gym will help you create an even bigger deficit and thus lose more weight. And while that may be true in the short-term, it can result in regaining the weight you lost (and then some). It can also be detrimental to your future weight-loss efforts and overall health.

Take the smarter approach by following these six steps.

Did you know that keeping a food diary is one of the most effective ways to manage your weight? Download the MyPlate app to easily track calories, stay focused and achieve your goals!

Having a goal weight in mind makes it easier to stay focused and on track in the next two weeks. Even if you have a bigger overall weight-loss goal (say, 20 pounds or more), a good guideline is to aim to lose 1 to 2 pounds a week, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Four pounds in two weeks will take discipline and commitment, but it's an achievable goal. Anything more than that is unrealistic and unhealthy.

To create a calorie deficit, you need to figure out your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE), or the amount of calories you burn a day. And to get this number, you'll first calculate your basal metabolic rate (BMR), the rate at which your body naturally burns calories without any added activity.

According to the American Council on Exercise, the formulas are as follows for people assigned male at birth (AMAB) and people assigned female at birth (AFAB):

  • For people AMAB:

9.99 x (weight in kg) + 6.25 x (height in cm) – 4.92 x (age in years) + 5

  • For people AFAB:

9.99 x (weight in kg) + 6.25 x (height in cm) – 4.92 x (age in years) – 161

To get your TDEE, multiply by an activity factor:

  • Sedentary (little to no exercise): 1.2
  • Lightly active (exercising one to three days per week): 1.375
  • Moderately active (exercising six or seven days a week): 1.55
  • Very active (exercising every day and sometimes twice a day): 1.725

Once you have your TDEE, subtract 250 to 500 calories to get your recommended daily caloric intake for weight loss.

Or, to avoid having to crunch all these numbers yourself, use a calorie-tracking app like MyPlate, which will calculate your caloric need based on things like your current weight, activity level and weight-loss goal.

Now that you have your daily calorie goal, you have to stick to it in order to reach your weight-loss goal. Write down everything you eat each day or record it in an app.

Make sure you're eating a healthy balance of macronutrients (aka macros), too. These include carbohydrates, protein and fat.

A typical macro ratio is 40 percent carbs, 30 percent protein and 30 percent fat. You can get your carbs from fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grains. Protein should come from lean poultry or fish (or vegetarian sources like beans and tofu). And get your healthy fats from sources like olive oil and avocados.

How many meals you eat a day depends on your preference and schedule. But many people find that eating five or six small meals a day helps to keep their appetite under control and prevent any overeating at meals. Start your day with breakfast followed by a mid-morning snack, lunch, mid-afternoon snack and dinner.

Alternatively, some people find a strategy with fewer meals works better for them. This could be either three larger meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner) or narrowing your eating window with intermittent fasting (for example, only eating between the hours of noon and 8 p.m.).

Dehydration can actually cause your body to retain water, which can make you look bloated. And because thirst can often be confused for hunger, drinking water throughout the day or before a meal can help you avoid overeating or mindless snacking.

The general guideline you may have heard is eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommends the following:

  • About 15.5 cups of fluids for people AMAB
  • About 11.5 cups of fluids a day for people AFAB

This should mostly come from water, but it can also come from the foods you eat (especially fruits and vegetables) and other beverages. (Just keep in mind that some other beverages have calories.)

The other side of the equation is burning calories, which means being more active. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends that a healthy adult should be doing at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week — about 30 minutes a day for five out of the seven. Here are some ideas to get you going:

  • Go for a 30-minute jog or walk first thing in the morning to set a healthy tone for the day.
  • Ride your bike to and from work or while doing a few easy errands.
  • Take frequent breaks at work for a quick 5- to 10-minute walk.
  • Incorporate strength training, which helps increase muscle mass and boost your metabolism.
  • Do a few high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts each week to help bolster your daily caloric burn in less time.

When your goal is to lose weight in two weeks, you might be tempted to try a crash diet, cleanse or "detox" that promises fast weight loss. And while these may cause the scale to move quickly, the effects will be only temporary, and you're likely to regain any weight you've lost, and then some.

A healthy rate of weight loss is 1 to 2 pounds per week, per the Mayo Clinic, and dropping pounds at a faster rate than that could slow down your metabolism and lead to nutritional deficiencies as well as gallstones. It also makes you more likely to regain the weight.

To lose weight and keep it off, focus on eating a healthy, balanced diet and pursuing an active lifestyle, exercising to the extent that you're able on a regular basis.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lose Weight#Healthy Eating#Calories#The Mayo Clinic#Amab#Tdee#Vegetarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
Workouts
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Are Low-Calorie Diets Safe?

Want to lose a lot of weight — and fast? You might be tempted to drastically slash your calorie intake. But going too low isn't good for your body, and it can actually backfire. Calories, of course, are the energy we get from food. Your body needs them to function,...
White Plains, NYryerecord.com

Can’t Lose Weight? Could It Be Your Thyroid?

Learn about the link between the thyroid gland and metabolism. Most people know that the most effective way to lose weight is through a low-calorie diet and increased exercise. When those lifestyle changes don’t seem to be making a dent in the waistline, many people wonder, “Could I have an underactive thyroid?”
Weight LossMedical News Today

The do's and don'ts of healthy weight loss for teens

Maintaining a moderate weight has many health benefits for teens and people of all ages. Although losing weight can be difficult, practicing good habits and receiving support from family members can help teens lose weight safely and gradually. Obesity is a growing problem among adults and children alike. In fact,...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Lemon Water, Says Dietitian

Want to be immediately healthier? "Drink a glass of lemon water every morning!" say social media influencers, health coaches, and nutrition fanatics. While there are benefits to this morning ritual, they may not be exactly what proponents of this habit claim. "While social media claims that drinking lemon water boosts...
Weight Losschartattack.com

7 Surprising Ways to Lose Weight

Losing weight is not easy for most people, especially after a certain age. Your metabolism may slow down and your ability to cut back on portions may wane. But there is still good news: you can absolutely lose weight, at any age. What seems to help most people is to...
Weight Losswtnzfox43.com

How to Lose Weight Quickly: 6 Tips That Actually Work

Originally Posted On: How to Lose Weight Quickly: 6 Tips That Actually Work – Fit n Diets. During the Middle Ages, weight was a sign of wealth and status. When plague and starvation ravaged most of the world, the ability to gain weight meant access to a surplus of food.
Weight Lossscenesarasota.com

New Business Helps People Lose Weight for Life

Gina Nuzzo, owner of Eating in Moderation, is proud to announce the launch of her new business, which will feature expert insight and guidance on how to lose weight, create changes in lifestyle, and healthy habits that keep weight off for life. “When I think back to where I started,...
FitnessPosted by
FIRST For Women

6 Foods That Will Rev Your Liver Metabolism and Burn Stubborn Belly Fat

Shrink your waistline with tasty treats! Here are six foods that are sure to speed your liver metabolism and burn belly fat. Snacking on one cup of berries (fresh or frozen) daily could melt four pounds — and three inches — off your waistline this month! That’s the word from Cleveland Clinic researchers, who say that berry compounds (carotenoids) switch on the genes that help you quickly break down stored abdominal fat for fuel.
Weight Lossbarbend.com

How to Manipulate Energy Balance to Lose or Gain Weight

The internet seems to be filled with endless “secrets” and “hacks” for gaining muscle and/or shedding pounds of fat. At the end of the day, though, there’s no magic behind either putting on a few pounds or getting rid of some — it all comes down to how you maintain your energy balance or how you manage calories in vs. calories out. (1)
Weight Lossboxrox.com

Should You Try to Lose Weight Fast?

Is learning how to lose weight fast a good idea? This is a controversial topic because for many people it is an important goal. In reality, rapid weight loss is often unsustainable. Re-contextualising the goal of weight loss in relation to optimising health, happiness, recovery and performance can be a...
Fitnessohmymag.co.uk

He only ate KFC for a week and managed to lose weight

Does fast food make you fat? To answer this question, Mike, a young Englishman, decided to do a test. For 7 days, he ordered nothing but KFC, which cost him a total of £105. The results were surprising. He lost weight. Unbelievable but true: the 34-year-old British KFC fan lost...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

35 Best Secrets for Losing Weight Fast

By the time you finish this sentence, you could have burned 100 calories. Well, that's only if you knew about these essential secrets for how to lose weight fast, that is. We know that shedding unwanted pounds used to mean giving up your favorite foods, logging hours at the gym, and being hungry (and hangry) all the time. Fortunately, dropping a dress size (or two) doesn't have to be that complicated or torturous. Sure, losing any significant amount of weight requires lifestyle changes and some hard work, but it all boils down to simple choices.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Can You Really Lose Weight By Walking?

What’s not to love about walking? It’s free, easy and offers tons of health benefits. But can it help you lose weight?. On the one hand, walking may help prevent weight gain over time, according to the results of a 15-year study. However, it may be tough to shed weight...
Weight LossPosted by
Muscle And Fitness

Volumetrics Eating: A Non-Diet(ish) Approach to Weight-Loss

If restrictive, calorie counting diets aren’t your thing, there’s a way of eating you may want to explore. Instead of consuming less food when weight loss is the goal, you eat more. The Volumetrics Diet is centered around a fairly simple way of eating: filling up on fewer calories with foods that are high in nutrients, and without the task of counting calories and measuring food. Sounds pretty easy, right?

Comments / 0

Community Policy