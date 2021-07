The Hawaiian shirt has a long, sometimes-checkered history wrapped up in cultural interchange, colonial pain, long artistic traditions, and so much more. It's one of those garments you could write a whole book about, if you were so inclined—there's just that much to explore. I'd recommend you look into the longer story, because it's a genuinely fascinating one. But I'd also venture to guess you're here not for a history lesson but for some shopping advice. Hey, that's fine, too! So let's focus less on the academics and more on what you want to know about what a Hawaiian shirt—or aloha shirt, depending on your preferred terminology—means for your wardrobe this summer.