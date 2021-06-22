Brightman "Buddy" James Skinner, Jr.
Brightman “Buddy” James Skinner, Jr., passed away on June 14, 2021, and now peacefully resides in his permanent home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brightman James Skinner and Sue Green Skinner and his oldest son, Brightman James “Jamie” Skinner III. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Mary Ann, and two sons, John Council Skinner and Walter Davis Skinner II and his sister, Martha Sue Skinner Logan and sister-in-law Barbara Council Culbreath, and countless beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.www.crossroadschronicle.com