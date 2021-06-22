Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

NAU mechanical engineer receives NSF CAREER award to pioneer robot-assisted rehabilitation while integrating education, research

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Lerner, an assistant professor in Northern Arizona University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, was recently awarded a $538,563 grant from the National Science Foundation to build on his research into restoring neuromuscular function and augmenting human ability through the design, control and testing of robotic exoskeletons. “There is a critical...

