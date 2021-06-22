NAU mechanical engineer receives NSF CAREER award to pioneer robot-assisted rehabilitation while integrating education, research
Zach Lerner, an assistant professor in Northern Arizona University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, was recently awarded a $538,563 grant from the National Science Foundation to build on his research into restoring neuromuscular function and augmenting human ability through the design, control and testing of robotic exoskeletons. “There is a critical...news.nau.edu