AM Prep-Music
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears will appear before a Los Angeles judge tomorrow to discuss her court-enforced conservatorship. Spears requested the hearing, 13 years after the conservatorship was put in place in response to several public incidents that put a spotlight on her mental health struggles. Her father, James Spears, was her conservator for years. He now shares control of his daughter’s finances with an estate trust, and a court-appointed professional oversees Britney’s personal matters. Britney Spears has said she wants to end her father’s involvement. Her lawyer has said she will not return to performing while James Spears is in control.www.wcn247.com