AM Prep-Segue

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Britney Spears says the conservatorship meant to protect her is so restrictive, she can’t even ride in her boyfriend’s car. Spears told a Los Angeles court yesterday she’s forbidden from marrying her boyfriend, Sam Aghari, and having a child with him. She says while in rehearsals for a Las Vegas show in 2019, she disagreed with a dance move, so she was forced to take lithium. Spears says she cried on the phone for an hour with her father after she failed a series of psychological tests in 2019, but her father relished the power he had over her as one of her conservators. She says she can’t even change her clothes in private because several nurses constantly watch her. Spears’ father, James Spears, says through his lawyer he is sorry to see his daughter suffering and he loves her very much.