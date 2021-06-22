AM Prep-Segue
ANGELINA JOLIE VISITS BURKINA FASO AS U.N. SPECIAL ENVOY. GOUDOUBO, Burkina Faso (AP) — Angelina Jolie has visited war-weakened Burkina Faso to show solidarity with people who continue to welcome the displaced, despite grappling with their own insecurity, and Jolie says the world isn’t doing enough to help. As Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie marked World Refugee day on Sunday in a refugee camp in the Sahel. Burkina Faso has been battling a five-year Islamic insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State that has killed thousands and displaced more than one million people. But it’s also hosting more than 22,000 refugees, the majority from Mali.www.wcn247.com