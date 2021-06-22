Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

AM Prep-Segue

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

ANGELINA JOLIE VISITS BURKINA FASO AS U.N. SPECIAL ENVOY. GOUDOUBO, Burkina Faso (AP) — Angelina Jolie has visited war-weakened Burkina Faso to show solidarity with people who continue to welcome the displaced, despite grappling with their own insecurity, and Jolie says the world isn’t doing enough to help. As Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie marked World Refugee day on Sunday in a refugee camp in the Sahel. Burkina Faso has been battling a five-year Islamic insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State that has killed thousands and displaced more than one million people. But it’s also hosting more than 22,000 refugees, the majority from Mali.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#U N#Ap#Islamic#Al Qaida#The Islamic State#Mali#Confederate#Confederacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
PBS
Related
Worldc21media.net

Smithsonian preps Israeli vaccination doc

NEWS BRIEF: US-based factual network Smithsonian Channel has commissioned a documentary on Israel’s world-leading Covid-19 vaccination programme. Vaxxed Nation is being produced by Israeli prodco Ananey Studios and will premiere on Smithsonian in the US and UK on July 11. It will chart the country’s experience of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has led the world in the speed and coverage of its vaccine roll-out.
AfricaPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Dozens of students abducted by gunmen in northwest Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria — (AP) — Dozens of students were abducted Monday by armed bandits at Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi town of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State in northern Nigeria. A group of gunmen stormed the school early Monday, at around 2 a.m., shooting sporadically as they...
Environmentdallassun.com

Burkina Faso Rapper-Turned-Farmer Rhymes on Climate Change

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO - Africa's Sahel region is seeing the worst effects of climate warming anywhere on the planet, according to the United Nations. Farmers bear the brunt of the changes because 80% of the Sahel's economy is agrarian. Art Melody, a musician in Burkina Faso who raps in the...
TV & Videoswcn247.com

Can't watch fireworks at home? Millions choose NBC

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 8 million television viewers took in NBC's coverage of the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks on Sunday. About 5 million watched the two-hour Independence Day celebration that aired at 8 p.m. Eastern, and another 3.3 million watched a condensed version of the display that aired later that night. The week encompassing Fourth of July is traditionally one of the least-watched television weeks of the year, as people choose barbecues and other outdoor activities. Otherwise, NBC's summer favorite “America’s Got Talent" and the NBA conference finals drew viewers to live television last week.
Worldwcn247.com

New UN proposal: Aid to Syria from 1 crossing from Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A newly proposed U.N. resolution would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through just one crossing point from Turkey for a year. An initial Security Council draft would have authorized sending aid through two border crossings but Russia called it a “non-starter" last week and diplomats said China officially objected Wednesday. Ireland and Norway circulated the new draft with a single crossing at Bab al-Hawa late Wednesday. Acting U.N. humanitarian chief Ramesh Rajasingham told the Security Council in late June that closing Bab al-Hawa would disrupt lifesaving aid to 3.4 million people in northwest Syria.
Africawcn247.com

Egypt urges UN to back call for binding deal on Ethiopia dam

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister says he will urge the U.N. Security Council to require Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to negotiate a binding agreement within six months on the contentious issue of the water availability from the dam that the Ethiopians are building on the Nile River's main tributary. Sameh Shukry said in an Associated Press interview Wednesday that 10 years of negotiations over the hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile have failed to ensure that water will continue to flow downstream in sufficient amounts to Sudan and to Egypt, where 100 million people depend the river as their source of water. The Security Council is scheduled to meet Thursday on the dispute.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Syria village with language of Jesus prepares for returning pilgrims

In the ancient Syrian village of Maalula, whose residents still speak the language of Jesus, volunteers rake stones and scrub graffiti in preparation for the return of Christian pilgrims after years of war. - Residents slow to return  - Rebels and jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda seized Maalula in the autumn of 2013, forcing most of its Christian inhabitants to flee.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Witnesses: large blast heard in Dubai, cause unknown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Witnesses say a large blast has rocked Dubai, shaking buildings across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. The cause of the apparent explosion late Wednesday is not immediately clear, and no further information is immediately available.
Public Healthwcn247.com

As global COVID-19 deaths top 4 million, a suicide in Peru

AREQUIPA, Peru (AP) — COVID-19 has spread misery and despair and exposed stark global inequities on its way to 4 million dead worldwide, the milestone reached Wednesday. In Peru, 43-year-old Javier Vilca jumped to his death from a hospital overcrowded and overwhelmed by the crisis. A single doctor and three nurses were frantically rushing to treat 80 patients while Vilca gasped for breath because of an acute shortage of bottled oxygen. The global death toll, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Los Angeles or the nation of Georgia. It is three times the number of victims killed in traffic accidents around the world per year.
Rome, PAwcn247.com

Pope Francis ran temperature after intestinal surgery

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis temporarily ran a temperature three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative. The Vatican’s daily update on Thursday said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. But spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did run a temperature temporarily Wednesday evening.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Israel levels West Bank home of Palestinian-American suspect

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have demolished the family home of a Palestinian-American man accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. Israeli army troops leveled the two-story home of Muntasser Shalaby in the village of Turmus Ayya on Thursday with controlled explosions. Israel says Shalaby carried out a May 2 drive-by shooting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that killed an Israeli student and wounded two others. Shalaby's wife said they were estranged for several years. The entire family has U.S. citizenship. The Israeli Supreme Court upheld the demolition order in a decision last month.
Politicswcn247.com

New Caledonia gets 1st leader in favor of split from France

NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — The New Caledonia government has elected the first pro-independence figure as president of the South Pacific archipelago, a French territory that won broad autonomy more than two decades ago. Louis Mapo received six of 11 government votes on Thursday, while French loyalist Thierry Santa got four. One ballot was returned blank. Mapou is a member of New Caledonia’s indigenous Kanak population and of the Party of Kanak Liberation. He said after the vote that hard work lies ahead and vowed to “work for everyone.” The 270,000 inhabitants of the archipelago located east of Australia include both the descendants of European colonizers and Kanaks, who once suffered from strict segregation policies,.
Accidentswcn247.com

Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Firefighting boats have been pouring cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai’s main port the previous night. The blast rocked the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates late Wednesday. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by The Associated Press show efforts to cool the Ocean Trader continued Thursday at Jebel Ali port. The photos also show a thin sheen of what appears to be an oil-water mix emanating from the vessel into the gulf. Dubai authorities acknowledged a “leakage," without elaborating. The government says there were no casualties. The cause of the blast is still unknown.
CelebritiesIn Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Tight Lace Dress With Ovary Cutouts in Vatican City

Never one to shy away from showing off some skin, Kim Kardashian wasn't going to let a visit to the Vatican in Rome deter her signature style. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed on the streets of Rome wearing a bodycon, off-the-shoulder, long lace dress which included some midsection cutouts. Two pieces of fabric tied together in the midsection revealed cutouts in her upper torso, as well as two lower cutouts — or ovary cutouts, as we recently coined Bella Hadid's take on the trend.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

AP reporter stuns Biden State Department spokesperson during press briefing

An Associated Press reporter challenged the State Department spokesperson over statements that the Biden administration has honored international agreements that were negotiated under the previous administration. During Tuesday's State Department press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price highlighted President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and the possibility of continuing...
Celebritieswcn247.com

AM Prep-Music

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Britney Spears says the conservatorship meant to protect her is so restrictive, she can’t even ride in her boyfriend’s car. Spears told a Los Angeles court yesterday she’s forbidden from marrying her boyfriend, Sam Aghari, and having a child with him. She says while in rehearsals for a Las Vegas show in 2019, she disagreed with a dance move, so she was forced to take lithium. Spears says she cried on the phone for an hour with her father after she failed a series of psychological tests in 2019, but her father relished the power he had over her as one of her conservators. She says she can’t even change her clothes in private because several nurses constantly watch her. Spears’ father, James Spears, says through his lawyer he is sorry to see his daughter suffering and he loves her very much.
Celebritieswcn247.com

PM Prep-Segue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake was among many who expressed outrage at her revelations in a Los Angeles court yesterday. Timberlake tweeted that what’s happening to Spears “is just not right.” He adds, “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.” Spears told a judge she wants to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. She says she has been forced to use birth control, cannot ride in her boyfriend’s car and is constantly watched by nurses. Other celebrities sending Spears their support include Mariah Carey, Halsey, Brandy and Rose McGowan. The judge made no immediate ruling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy